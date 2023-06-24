Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, Japan's Komaihaltec Inc. sign MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan (AREA) Javid Abdullayev has met with a delegation of the Japanese Komaihaltec Inc, News.Az reports.

Discussion revolved around successful energy cooperation with Japan and the ways of expanding opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

The AREA and Komaihaltec Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on renewable energy projects.

The document envisages preparation of a feasibility study for the electricity and heat supply project by generation of hybrid electricity with application of renewable energy in mountainous villages in Azerbaijan.

Komaihaltec Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in design, manufacture, construction and maintenance of bridges, steel frames, towers and other steel structures.

News.Az