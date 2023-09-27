Azerbaijan renews list of military equipment and ammo seized after anti-terror measures in Garabagh

Azerbaijan renews list of military equipment and ammo seized after anti-terror measures in Garabagh

Azerbaijan renews list of military equipment and ammo seized after anti-terror measures in Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has released a new list of the military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in the country’s Garabagh region as of 10:00 on September 27, News.Az reports.

The list includes 1,105 small arms and grenades, 60 artillery weapons, 226 air defense means, 425,375 ammunition, 2,721 accoutrements, 223 optical and other devices, 22 armored vehicles, 125 auto vehicles and 21 trailers.

News.Az