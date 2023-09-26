Azerbaijan renews list of military equipment and ammo seized in Garabagh after local anti-terror measures

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has released a new list of the military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region as of 17:00 on September 26, News.Az reports.

The list includes 909 small arms and grenades, 47 artillery weapons, 226 air defense means, 251,308 ammunition, 1,674 accoutrements, 164 optical and other devices, 22 armored vehicles and 75 auto vehicles.

