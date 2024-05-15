Azerbaijan repatriates 8 more citizens from Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another group of Azerbaijani citizens, including 5 children and 3 women, were repatriated back to Azerbaijan from the Arab Republic of Syria on Tuesday, as a result of the step-by-step and coordinated measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Initially, efforts focused on determining the location, identity, and citizenship of the repatriated individuals, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.Subsequently, representatives from pertinent government agencies, who form part of the working group entrusted with repatriating Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, were deployed to Turkey to oversee the process. They conducted initial medical and psychological assessments of the repatriates.Moreover, Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Istanbul issued a "Certificate of Return to the Republic of Azerbaijan" to the repatriated citizens, facilitating their return to the country.All the necessary measures for the reintegration and rehabilitation of relevant persons will be taken.The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue taking all the necessary measures regarding the repatriation of the Azerbaijani citizens who had been affected by the armed conflicts in the foreign countries.

News.Az