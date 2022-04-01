Azerbaijan repatriates seven citizens from Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven Azerbaijani citizens held in Amerna camp in the Syrian city of Jerablus have been repatriated, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The repatriation was carried out thanks to phased and coordinated measures taken by the Azerbaijani government, the ministry said.

“First, the location, identity and belonging to the citizenship of Azerbaijan of persons subject to repatriation to their homeland were determined. Then, on the basis of the agreement reached, their transfer to the territory of Turkiye was ensured. In this regard, representatives of the relevant state bodies, which are part of the working group responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria, were sent to Turkiye.

“The delegation sent to Turkiye conducted an initial medical and psychological examination of the repatriates and provided them with the necessary assistance. After that, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkiye issued "Certificates of Return to the Republic of Azerbaijan" to our citizens. On March 31, 2022, the Azerbaijani citizens, accompanied by a delegation of the country, were repatriated to their homeland on an Ankara-Baku flight,” said the ministry.

The ministry noted that the Azerbaijani government provides for the adoption of all necessary measures for the reintegration and rehabilitation of the persons concerned. Repatriation was carried out with the joint and coordinated activities of the relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan. Also of particular note is the assistance provided by Turkiye in the implementation of this process.

The Azerbaijani government will continue to take the necessary measures to protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens in accordance with national legislation and international treaties to which our country is a party, the ministry added.

