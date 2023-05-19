Azerbaijan reports 10 new daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 16 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

One patient has died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,716, with 821,367 recoveries and 10,271 deaths, while treatment of 78 others is underway.

A total of 7,609,770 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az