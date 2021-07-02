Azerbaijan reports 101 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reported 101 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 63 patients have recovered, and two others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 336,223, with 330,338 recoveries and 4,970 deaths. Some 908 people are currently receiving treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,851 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,767,982.

News.Az