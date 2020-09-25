Azerbaijan reports 137 more COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 101 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

Some 137 virus infected people have recovered, and two patients have died, the headquarters said.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 39,787, with 37,392 recoveries and 583 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,812.

Over the past day, 6,705 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country, bringing the total number of tests to 1,087,578.

News.Az