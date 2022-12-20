Azerbaijan reports 107 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

107 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 66 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 825,527, with 814,944 recoveries and 9,997 deaths, while treatment of 586 others is underway.

A total of 7,410,224 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az