Azerbaijan reports 1,080 new COVID-19 cases, 2,074 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,080 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 2,074 patients have recovered, and 20 others have died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 323,841, with 298,949 recoveries and 4,617 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 20,275.

Over the past day, 10,701 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,289,864.

News.Az