Azerbaijan reports 1,099 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,099 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 647 patients have recovered and 34 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 271,834, with 242,293 recoveries and 3,711 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 25,830.

Over the past day, 2,935 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,935,718.

News.Az