Azerbaijan reports 11 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Azerbaijan has registered 11 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,778, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 10 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,017. No coronavirus-related death cases have been recorded. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 9,712.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 48.

So far, 6,898,425 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

