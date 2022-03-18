Azerbaijan reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases, 234 recoveries, and 6 deaths over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 791,288 with 780,536 recoveries and 9,647 deaths.

Treatment of 1,105 others is underway. A total of 6,656,940 coronavirus tests has been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az