Azerbaijan reports 113 more recoveries from COVID-19

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Minister said 113 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 36,949.

Another 98 people have contracted the coronavirus over the past day, raising the total count of infections to 39,378.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 578, with two new fatalities, the Operational Headquarters noted. The number of active cases stands at 1,851.

Over the past day, 6,672 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, raising the total number of tests to 1,064,475.

News.Az