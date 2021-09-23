Azerbaijan reports 1,178 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,178 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 2,322 patients have recovered, and 24 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 477,587, with 444,053 recoveries and 6,394 deaths. Some 27,140 are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 12,331 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,790,724.

News.Az