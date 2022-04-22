Azerbaijan reports 12 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twelve new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 18 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

No new deaths form COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,457, with 782,621 recoveries and 9,707 deaths, while treatment of 129 others is underway.

A total of 6,788,729 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az