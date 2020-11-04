Azerbaijan reports 1,227 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,227 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

Some 667 virus infected people have recovered, and 12 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 59,509, with 45,697 recoveries and 780 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 13,032.

Over the past day, 11,474 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,391,253.

News.Az