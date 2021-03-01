Azerbaijan reports 125 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Some 71 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 243,662, with 228,839 recoveries and 3,223 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,600.

Over the past day, 4,205 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,602,884.

News.Az