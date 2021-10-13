Azerbaijan reports 1,265 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,265 new COVID-19 cases, 868 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Up until now, 495,332 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 475,382 of them have recovered, and 6,709 people have died. Currently, 13,241 people are under treatment.

Over the past day, 9,654 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,979,535.





News.Az