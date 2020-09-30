Azerbaijan reports 127 more COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 110 new COVID-19 cases, 127 patients have recovered and one patient has died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Up until now, 40,229 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 37,954 of them have recovered, and 591 people have died. Currently, 1,684 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,469 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,115,748 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az