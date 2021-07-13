Azerbaijan reports 133 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 133 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 71 patients have recovered, and one patient has died over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 337,456, with 330,873 recoveries and 4,988 deaths. Currently, 1,595 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,365 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,867,916.

News.Az