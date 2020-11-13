Azerbaijan reports 1,364 coronavirus cases in one day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 1,364, reaching 71,580, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

As many as 1,015 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 53,001. Twenty-two coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 927.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 17,652.

Over the past day, 9,744 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,489,382.

News.Az