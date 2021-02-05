Azerbaijan reports 138 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 138 new coronavirus cases, 329 infected people have recovered, and 5 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Up until now, 230,907 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 224,760 of them have recovered, and 3,153 people have died.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,994.

Over the past day, 6,133 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,439,718.

News.Az