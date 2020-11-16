Azerbaijan reports 1,395 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,395 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Some 605 virus infected people have recovered, and 18 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 77,083 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 55,755 of them have recovered, and 985 people have died. The number of active cases stands at 20,343.

Over the past day, 7,137 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,523,221.

News.Az