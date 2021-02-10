Azerbaijan reports 147 new coronavirus cases, 236 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 147 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Some 236 virus infected have recovered, and 4 patients have died over the past day, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 231,509, with 225,914 recoveries and 3,167 deaths.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,428.

Over the past day, 7,298 coronavirus tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests to 2,470,908.

News.Az