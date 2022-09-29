Azerbaijan reports 149 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

149 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 193 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Some 3 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 821,311 with 810,374 recoveries and 9,913 deaths, while treatment of 1,024 others is underway.

A total of 7,247,567 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az