Azerbaijan reports 154 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has reported 154 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Some 165 patients have recovered, and 2 others have died over the past day, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 232,491 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 227,116 of them have recovered, and 3,187 people have died.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,188.

Over the past day, 7,758 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,521,394.

News.Az