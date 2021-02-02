Azerbaijan reports 159 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 159 new COVID-19 cases, 332 infected have recovered, and 5 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 230,455, with 223,807 recoveries and 3,141 deaths.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,507.

Over the past day, 7,713 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,419,747.

News.Az