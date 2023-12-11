Azerbaijan reports 17 new COVID-19 cases over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the last week, 17 cases of coronavirus were reported across Azerbaijan, while 12 patients were recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

One person has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 834,189, with 823,770 recoveries and 10,377 deaths.

A total of 7,721,568 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az