Azerbaijan reports 1,850 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,850 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Minister said on Friday, News.Az reports.

As many as 735 patients have recovered, and 14 others have died over the past day.

The overall confirmed coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 498,630, with 476,964 recoveries and 6,734 deaths. Some 14,932 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 11,346 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, raising the total number of tests 5,000,973.

News.Az