Azerbaijan reports 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, over 4,200 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 1,850, reaching 210,061, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

As many as 4,226 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 155,886. Some 40 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,380.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 51,795.

Over the past day, 13,034 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,115,991.

News.Az