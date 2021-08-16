Azerbaijan reports 1,851 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,851 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 402 patients have recovered, and 17 others have died over the past day.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 369,853, with 339,327 recoveries and 5,170 deaths. Some 25,356 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 9,695 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,220,135.

News.Az