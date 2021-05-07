Azerbaijan reports 1,854 more COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 722 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 1,854 patients have recovered, and 15 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 325,407, with 302,860 recoveries and 4,650 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 17,897.

Over the past day, 10,686 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,311,267.

News.Az