Azerbaijan reports 19 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
- 14 Jun 2022 12:44
14 Jun 2022
- Society
Azerbaijan has registered 19 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,903, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.
As many as 9 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,103. To date, 9,715 people have died of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 85.
So far, 6,926,715 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.