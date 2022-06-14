Azerbaijan reports 19 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 19 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,903, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 9 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,103. To date, 9,715 people have died of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 85.

So far, 6,926,715 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az