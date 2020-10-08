Azerbaijan reports 191 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 191 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 41,304, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

The headquarters said 154 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 39,012.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 603, with one new fatality.

Over the past day, 6,280 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,156,938.

News.Az