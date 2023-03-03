Azerbaijan reports 20 new daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 24 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Four patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828,648, with 818,351 recoveries and 10,126 deaths, while treatment of 171 others is underway.

A total of 7,530,018 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az