Azerbaijan reports 2,091 more coronavirus recoveries

Azerbaijan has recorded 963 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 2,091 patients have recovered, and 17 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The coronavirus case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 322,761, with 296,875 recoveries and 4,597 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 21,289.

Over the past day, 11,328 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,279,163.

News.Az