Azerbaijan reports 2,146 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has registered 2,146 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 838 patients have recovered, and 25 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 259,476, with 237,338 recoveries and 3,538 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 18,600.

Over the past day, 14,099 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,858,773.

News.Az