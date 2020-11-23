Azerbaijan reports 2,187 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,187 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Some 634 patients have recovered, and 29 others have died, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 95,281 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 64,475 of them have recovered, and 740 people have died.

The number of active cases stands at 29,646.

Over the past day, 9,784 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,617,239.

News.Az