Azerbaijan reports 2,197 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 2,197 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 1,946 patients have recovered, and 34 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 303,858, with 267,485 recoveries and 4,203 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 31,170.

Over the past day, 13,777 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,128,656.

News.Az