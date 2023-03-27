Azerbaijan reports 22 new daily coronavirus cases
Twenty-two new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 5 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.
Five patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.
The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 829,420, with 819,109 recoveries and 10,171 deaths, while treatment of 140 others is underway.
A total of 7,551,691 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.