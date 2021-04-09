Azerbaijan reports 2,206 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,206 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 1,578 patients have recovered, and 35 others have died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 281,387, with 247,459 recoveries and 3,846 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,846.

Over the past day, 12,692 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,990,285.

News.Az