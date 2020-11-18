Azerbaijan reports 2,239 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 2,239, reaching 81,397, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Wednesday.

As many as 1,217 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 58,111. Twenty-five coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,030.

The number of active cases stands at 22,256.

Over the past 24 hours, 13,134 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,549,568.

News.Az