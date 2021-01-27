Azerbaijan reports 226 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 226 new COVID-19 cases, 601 patients have recovered, and 5 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 229,584, with 221,717 recoveries and 3,105 deaths.

The treatment of 4,762 patients is underway.

Over the past day, 7,458 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,380,074.

News.Az