Azerbaijan reports 2,274 COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,392 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 2,274 people have recovered, and 29 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 317,913, with 287,298 recoveries and 4,490 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 26,125.

Over the past day, 11,756 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,229,867.

News.Az