Azerbaijan reports 24 daily coronavirus cases

24 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 21 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Two patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828,042, with 817,760 recoveries and 10,094 deaths, while treatment of 188 others is underway.

A total of 7,493,215 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az