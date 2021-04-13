Azerbaijan reports 2,457 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,457 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 2,002 patients have recovered, and 34 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases have reached 289,601, with 253,762 recoveries and 3,978 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 31,861.

Over the past day, 14,254 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,040,386.

News.Az