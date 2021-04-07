Azerbaijan reports 2,595 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,595 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,073 patients have recovered, and 37 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 276,464, with 244,540 recoveries and 3,780 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 28,144.

Over the past day, 14,593 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,963,012.

News.Az