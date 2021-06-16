Azerbaijan reports 27 new coronavirus cases, 162 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 27 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 162 patients have recovered, and one patient has died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 335,291, with 329,038 recoveries and 4,959 deaths. Some 1,294 are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 7,023 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,644,912.

News.Az