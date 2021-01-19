Azerbaijan reports 305 new coronavirus cases, 949 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 305 reaching 227,696, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 949 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 216,720. Some 10 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 3,032.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 7,944.

Over the past day, 6,915 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,328,507.

News.Az